FINKELSTEIN TO SPEAK on FEBRUARY 22 AT THE CAMBRIDGE UNION ON RESOLUTION: This House Believes the Two State Solution is Dead. Finkelstein will also be on a book tour to talk about his new book GAZA: An Inquest into its martyrdom. DATE: 22nd February PLACE: Cambridge, UK TIME: 8pm debate SPONSOR: Cambridge Union Society If you want Prof Finkelstein to speak at your school, you should write him here: NormFinkelstein@gmail.com